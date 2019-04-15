Baby dies days after mother, grandmother killed in shooting, ME confirms

SAN ANTONIO - A baby delivered Tuesday after her mother was fatally shot at a South Side apartment complex has also died, the Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed Sunday.

Mother and daughter, Janette Quiroz, 37, and Bernadett Quiroz, 18, were both shot in the 100 block of Emerald Ash on Tuesday.

Police said Janette Quiroz died at the scene, while Bernadett Quiroz, who was pregnant, was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center. Medical professionals saved the baby, who was named Tabitha Quiroz, but the infant's mother died.

The child survived for three days before dying Friday night.

Police said Sunday that no arrests have been made in connection with the triple homicide.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.