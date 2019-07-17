Medical examiner identifies decomposing body found on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - A decomposing body found on the city's Northeast Side on June 22 has been identified.

The remains, spotted by a passerby in the 14200 block of Ghent Drive, are those of Catherine Clements Proctor, 45.

At the time the body was found, authorities were unable to determine the identity because the body was severely decomposed, police previously said.

Proctor's cause and manner of death is still undetermined, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office.

It's unclear whether the case is being investigated as a homicide.

