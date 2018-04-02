Medical examiner identifies man fatally shot by BCSO deputies

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office has identified the man shot and killed by two Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies near a home early Sunday morning.

33-year-old Cresencio Rodriguez was shot in the chest before being transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Deputies originally were called to the home located in the 500 block of Highway East Loop 1604 near Pleasanton Road around 5:15 a.m. and found a woman who had suffered gunshot wounds.

After discovering the victim, deputies began to search for the gunman and found Rodriguez, who had popped out of a nearby wooded area and drew a weapon, deputies said.

“He was armed with a weapon and deputies did order him to drop the weapon several times. That suspect failed to comply and deputies opened fire on the suspect,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The 46-year-old woman shot has not yet been identified pending notification to next of kin.

BCSO officials did say that the incident between the man and the woman is believed to a family disturbance and investigators are working to determine the exact relationship between them.

