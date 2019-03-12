Medical examiner identifies man found shot dead inside NE Bexar County home

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of the man who was shot and killed Monday night inside his Northeast Bexar County home.

The victim has been identified as Christian Vinzant, 19.

Deputies were called to the home in the 6800 block of Stockport by Vinzant's girlfriend.

"(She) arrived home and noticed the victim, who's 19, laying down, found with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso," said Deputy Johnny Garcia, a public information officer for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Garcia said deputies also found a 10-month-old baby in the home who was "untouched and unharmed."

It was not clear early on who the baby belonged to, but deputies at the scene said the child had been turned over to a relative.

Investigators spent hours looking for clues about the killer, who got away. They said witnesses told them they saw a dark-colored SUV leaving the area.

KSAT 12 News attempted to speak with several neighbors early Tuesday morning. Some said they didn't hear or see anything, while others declined to speak about it.

Garcia said at this point, investigators could use all the help they can get.

"Deputies didn't have any information on what possibly could have led up to this event," he said.

Garcia said that includes anyone or anything -- such as surveillance cameras -- that may have seen something.

Anyone may have information about the case is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6010.

