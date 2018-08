SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County medical examiner has identified a man killed in an accident on the city's Northwest Side earlier this week as 92-year-old Manuel Perez Gonzales.

Police said Gonzales crashed his car into a utility pole near Ingram Road and Loop 410 Wednesday morning after being hit by a Ford Expedition.

Gonzales died of blunt-force injuries.

