Medical examiner identifies man killed in North Bexar County home

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a home in North Bexar County has been identified as Jose Cintron, 53, the homeowner.

As of Thursday morning, investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office hadn't made any arrests.

Investigators said deputies responded to a call for help, and found Cintron and another man suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home in the 24200 block of Invitation Oak.

Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, said it appears that shortly before 9 p.m., someone with a gun showed up at the front door.

"Once he went inside, he began firing from a handgun, striking them both," she said. "We don't know at this time if he was allowed entry, or if they knew the suspect or not."

Cintron was shot in the stomach and died, officials said.

The other victim, whose name hasn't been released, was hit in the arm. He was taken to a hospital.

Gonzalez said the shooter left the scene before deputies arrived.

After the shooting, investigators spent several hours searching inside and around the home.

As of late Thursday morning, they were releasing only a few details about the case. Gonzalez said it's still under investigation.

According to a neighbor, Cintron lived in the home with his two sons. It's unclear whether one of them might be the second shooting victim.



