Medical examiner identifies man killed in shooting at NE Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office has identified the man shot and killed Monday afternoon at an apartment complex on the city's Northeast Side.

26-year-old D’Anthony Johnson was fatally shot around 1:20 p.m. in the parking lot at The Oasis at Oakwell apartments located in the 1900 block of Loop 410.

Video from the scene shows at least four bullet holes and broken window of a car in the apartment parking lot.

Johnson was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

