Medical examiner identifies woman killed at South Side home

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office has identified the woman shot and killed at a home on the city's South Side early Sunday morning.

Bexar County deputies were called to the house in the 500 block of Highway East Loop 1604 near Pleasanton Road around 5:15 a.m. and found 44-year-old Leticia Garcia-Castaneda suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

After discovering Garcia-Castaneda, deputies searched for the gunman and found the suspected shooter Cresencio Rodriguez, 33, who had popped out of a nearby wooded area with a weapon drawn, officials said.

“He was armed with a weapon and deputies did order him to drop the weapon several times. That suspect failed to comply and deputies opened fire on the suspect,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Rodriguez was shot in the chest in the deputy-involved shooting and was transported to an area hospital, where he also died.

BCSO officials did say that the incident between Garcia-Castaneda and Rodriguez is believed to have started as a family disturbance.

