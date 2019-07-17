Medical examiner IDs man found dead by delivery driver

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office has identified a man found dead on the side of the road in North Bexar County.

Marc Ramirez, 22, was found deceased by a delivery driver July 15 near the intersection of Rustic Oak and Running Springs, not far from Bulverde Road. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner said.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday that Ramirez may have been on the side of the road for less than 24 hours before the delivery driver made the discovery.

RELATED: Delivery driver finds body on side of road in North Bexar County

Ramirez's death if ruled a homicide would be the 11th in Bexar County in 2019, which would match last year's rate, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have any information on Ramirez's death to contact the BCSO at 210-335-6070 or send investigators an email at BCSOtips@bexar.org.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.