Medical examiner reveals causes of death of missing woman, ex-boyfriend found in Medina County

By Garrett Brnger - Reporter

DEVINE, Texas - In the past hour, KSAT has learned the cause of death for Jessica Sanchez and her ex-boyfriend and suspected kidnapper, Jorge Jaramillo.

Devine police said the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has told them both Sanchez and Jaramillo were shot.

They did not have an official manner of death yet, but the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Police said Jaramillo took Sanchez at gunpoint from her Devine home June 30.

Their bodies were found Tuesday.

