Medical examiner reveals findings in double-murder trial

SAN ANTONIO - Using graphic, often disturbing, pictures and clinical charts, the assistant medical examiner detailed her findings Thursday as she testified during the capital murder trial of Luis Antonio Arroyo.

Arroyo, 41, is accused of killing Rodney Spring and Quikether Harris, 36, and critically wounding Harris’ mother, Tandylyn Jackson.

Prosecutors said Arroyo attacked all three during an argument over a package of cigarettes.

The attacks happened on the night of Jan. 21, 2016, at Jackson’s Northwest Side apartment in the 3800 block of Sherrill Brook.

Dr. Caroline Cross, assistant Bexar County medical examiner, said that though Spring was beaten and stabbed, a single bullet killed him.

“It penetrates the right lung, and then it travels and penetrates the aorta, the large vessel that comes from the heart,” Cross told the jury.

Cross said Harris was stabbed multiple times and shot once in the forehead at point-blank range.

“Any of these injuries could potentially be lethal, but a combination is definitely lethal,” she said.

Arroyo is facing execution if he is found guilty.

Testimony is expected to resume Tuesday in Judge Kevin O’Connell’s 227th District Court.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.