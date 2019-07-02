Medical examiner reveals gender of remains found on NE side

SAN ANTONIO - Remains found on the city's North East side late last month are those of a female, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

While officials know the identity of the female found June 22 in the 14200 block of Ghent Drive, the medical examiner was unable to release that information as the individual's family has not been notified. Officials declined to give an age, again, citing the notification of the individual's next of kin.

Police said a passerby saw a body in an easement and alerted authorities. Officers at the scene that day said that because of the severity of the decomposition, they were unable to determine the person's gender or age.

The cause and manner of the individual's death have yet to be determined, the medical examiner said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.