Medical examiner still trying to ID man reportedly in his 20s

SAN ANTONIO - Two officers with the San Antonio Police Department’s Park Police unit shot and killed a man downtown after he fired a shot at them, according to Chief William McManus.

The officers, a 17-year veteran and one who has been with Park Police less than two years, originally were responding to a call around 1 a.m. Wednesday about a disturbance involving a gun in the area of Commerce and Navarro streets.

McManus said they encountered a man at that location who had a gun in his hand, and when they approached him, he began acting aggressively.

“They eventually tased him. The Taser had no impact,” McManus said. “As they were tasing him, the suspect pulled a gun, racked the slide and fired one round at the officers.”

The officers were not hit by the gunfire.

McManus says both of them then pulled their weapons and fired back, hitting and killing the man.

It appeared some of the gunfire also struck the window of a nearby business.

Broken glass could be seen inside the upper level of Boudro’s Restaurant, and on the ground outside near the shattered window.

A manager told KSAT 12 News that no one was inside the business at the time.

The shooting happened during a small window of time when there were no workers present.

Police did not release the name of the man who was killed right away, but did say he was in his 20s.

McManus said the two officers involved have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

