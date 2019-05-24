Medical examiner to determine cause of death for driver found in crashed car

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say they have ruled out homicide in the death of a driver who was found with injuries inside a crashed car near downtown.

Due to those injuries, police initially suspected foul play.

A passerby noticed the white convertible, which had crashed into a bus stop bench on San Pedro Avenue near Ashby Place, after 3 a.m. Friday.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene moved the driver into a San Antonio College student parking lot and attempted to revive him.

“The individual was found in the vehicle, deceased. And obviously, for medical reasons they took him out so that they could perform, attempt to save his life with CPR,” said Lt. Robert Vara with the SAPD.

Their attempts, though, were unsuccessful.

The driver, who appeared to be in his 30s, already was dead.

“The individual had actually crashed into several items in the street before the car came to rest there at the location where you see it,” Vara said.

According to a preliminary police report, the car was traveling at a slow speed and crashed into the bus stop bench, causing only minor damage to it and the car itself.

Vara said the man appeared to have some sort of injuries to his upper body that raised suspicions.

Homicide detectives were called out to investigate, but later determined there was no foul play involved.

Police labeled the case a “sudden death.”

They said it will be up to the medical examiner to determine how the man died.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.