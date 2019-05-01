Meet your elected officials at Texas Tribune Festival

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Tribune Festival will return to downtown Austin this September and give you a chance to rub elbows with the officials you helped put in office.

The three-day festival will take place Sept. 26-28. Passes go on sale Wednesday.

Past speaker featured at Texas Tribune Festival include:

John Kerry

Will Hurd

Alex Wagner

Nancy Pelosi

Ted Cruz

Beto O'Rourke

Mike Morath

Eva Guzman

DeRay McKesson

Attendees will discuss the policy challenges that affect Texas communities, schools, work and citizen's daily lives.

Get more information about Texas Tribune Festival here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.