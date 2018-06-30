Members of Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks come to SA for convention

SAN ANTONIO - Nearly 12,000 members of the Elks fraternal order will be in San Antonio on Sunday for the Elks Grand Lodge Convention, which is celebrating 150 years.

The group is bringing 150 scholarship recipients to help serve the community during their time in San Antonio. The scholarship recipients will serve individuals at Haven for Hope and help pack hygiene kits for veterans in need.

"You really see the great work that we're doing in the communities for our special children, for our veterans, for our homeless veterans, our youth and the scholarship," said Elks national president Malcom McPherson. "I'm just so proud to be a part of this organization during its 150 years and the great work that we're doing, and now we're going to go forward for another 150 years."

Members of the group said the actions embody the group's core values of charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity.

"It means a lot to come into a city with a big military presence," said incoming Elks president Michael Luhr. "We have a commission solely dedicated to veterans. We have welcome home kits. We have outreach centers. We support Fisher houses."

The convention will be held at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center.

