Members of drug distribution ring arrested in San Antonio DEA bust

SAN ANTONIO - The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted an operation that resulted in the arrests of six people involved in a poly-drug distribution organization in San Antonio, a DEA official confirmed Wednesday.

The DEA official said agents executed seven searches in San Antonio on Wednesday, arresting one person on federal charges and five on state charges for narcotics and weapons violations.

The six arrested are all members of a drug distribution ring pushing out methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and other narcotics, the official said.

The DEA official said the investigation remains active and is ongoing.

