Memorial bracelet found in Frio River returned to fallen airman's family

SAN ANTONIO - Matthew Jenke went snorkeling in the Frio River and found a bracelet with the name "Cody Hartman" on it. Jenke decided to find the man and give him the lost bracelet.

At the time, he had no idea that Cody Hartman was an Air Force member who had died in May during a road rage incident.

Jenke posted on the Kick Back for Cody Facebook page that he found the bracelet. Hartman's mother, sister and fiance with commented about how special it was finding that he found it.

"It was incredible at that moment," said Jenke.

Comments included, "My wife and I are speechless. Well done.Thanks SO MUCH for researching like you did," and "Thank you for returning this to his family. Cody was a blessing to all that knew him. You are such a wonderful person to have researched this & made contact. God Bless You!!"

That's when Jenke learned that Hartman had died and the bracelet belonged to Hartman's best friend.

Every year Hartman's family made a trip from Missouri to the Frio River. In memory of Cody, his best friend jumped from the cliff just as Hartman had done a year prior. During the jump, he lost Hartman's memorial bracelet.

Within a week, Jenke had found the bracelet and sent it back to Hartman's family in Missouri.

Jenke said he was brought to tears upon discovering who Hartman was.

"It was more than a bracelet. It's a whole other story," said Jenke.

Jenke has gone to the Frio River regularly for the past 40 years, on his next trip, he hopes to see Cody's family floating the river.

