Memorial held for Holy Cross graduate whose 2017 murder remains unsolved

SAN ANTONIO - Nearly two years after the fatal shooting of a Holy Cross graduate, the shooting remains unsolved.

Joe Manuel Soto, 20, was one of four people shot while leaving a southwest side party on April 9, 2017. Authorities said Soto and two others got into a car and were leaving when someone fired shots at their vehicle.

The driver went to South Park Mall to call for help, but Soto, who was in the back seat, had died.

On Sunday, friends and relatives of Soto gathered at his gravesite to remember him and to remind the public that Soto's killer has not yet been brought to justice.

"Somebody needs to come forward," said Soto's mother, Genevive Rubio. "This happened April the 9th, 2017. You know you're out there. You know you're hearing me."

Soto's mother was too emotional to speak following her son's death. On Sunday, she had an impassioned message for the person who killed her son.

"What did my son do to you you? What could he have possibly done to you to destroy everybody's life?" Rubio asked. "(The gunman) shattered so many hearts, not just mine. Senseless hearts out there. Nobody wants to come forward, but you know what? The way God had a plan for me, God has a plan for you also."

Soto's cousin, Anita Rubio Caldera, said Rubio has mourned her son's passing daily.

"It's the same every day. There's no closure," Rubio Caldera said. "He's in heaven, but there's no closure. Why? It's the same every day. The pain, the anguish. It's the same. It's never going to go away."

Authorities have never identified a suspect in the shooting.

"I just go day by day, that's all I can do," Rubio said. "I have other little ones to live for. Those are the ones that keep me alive, and I know my son wouldn't want me being like this and living like this, but all I need is justice for my son."

Those with information about the fatal shooting are asked to call police.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.