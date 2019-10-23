Memorial service Wednesday for fallen firefighter Greg Garza

SAN ANTONIO - The public will be able to pay their respects to fallen San Antonio firefighter Greg Garza on Wednesday.

A memorial service will be held at Porter Loring Mortuary on McCullough Road.

A private visitation will first be held from 3-5 p.m. followed by the public visitation from 5-6:30 p.m. A prayer vigil will be at 7 p.m.

Garza, a 17-year SAFD veteran, died last week while he and other firefighters responded to a call at the Comfort Suites on the East Side near downtown. Garza was accidentally hit by a commercial van while he stepped onto the road.

Garza was honored Tuesday in a memorial walk by his brothers and sisters of the San Antonio Fire Department. The private funeral service will take place at noon Thursday at Community Bible Church followed by a private interment.

The fire department has set up a memorial account to benefit Garza's widow at Generations Federal Credit Union where donations can be made.

