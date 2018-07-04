Men brandish handgun, steal merchandise from North Side Target store

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred June 18 at a Target store located in the 740 block of Northwest Loop 410.

According to police, two suspects entered the store and were recorded on surveillance cameras taking items and placing them into backpacks.

Both suspects made no attempt to pay, police said. An employee approached the men and attempted to check for a sales receipt and that's when one of the men lifted the front of their shirt to show a handgun tucked into their waistband.

The employee, fearing for their safety, stepped out of the way and allowed the pair to leave without paying for the merchandise, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.