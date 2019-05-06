Men caught on video stealing car by towing it away

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two men who stole a car by towing it away.

Surveillance video showed a man and his passenger drive through the Southwest Business Corporation parking lot in the 9300 block of San Pedro Avenue around 2:45 a.m. April 5.

According to police, the men returned about an hour later and parked next to a black 2009 Chrysler 300.

Police said the men used a tow strap to hook onto the car and drove away with the vehicle.

San Antonio Crimestoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Callers can leave an anonymous tip at 224-STOP.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.