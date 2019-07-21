Men open fire outside bars after closing, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two men accused of opening fire outside a bar Sunday morning after getting kicked out, policy say.

Police said the men were asked to leave a bar at Main and Laurel streets, on the city's near north side after causing trouble with bar patrons.

The men got into their vehicle and opened fire as they drove past the bar, police said.

One man was shot in the back and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

Police questioned several witnesses, but the suspects remain at large.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.