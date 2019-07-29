San Antonio gym offers offers members relief from mental illness through fitness

SAN ANTONIO - Living with mental health issues can be exhausting, isolating and overwhelming.

Two San Antonio personal trainers have experienced those emotions and say they found a sense of control and peace through fitness.

Working out turned their lives around. Adam Lopez and Jon Mills started the company Live2Lift, training others who are struggling to better not only their bodies but also their minds.

Jaime Berzosa is one of those clients.

"I still deal with depression and anxiety. I've dealt with low self-esteem for a long time so that was a major part of reaching out to him," Berzosa said.

Berzosa has trained with Lopez for about si months and said they can relate to each other.

Lopez understands what it's like to struggle with mental health.

"I wasn't happy, so I said, 'Let me do something I love, and let me impact other people's lives.' That has saved my life," Lopez said.

He and Mills co-founded Live2Lift in 2016 to give people with mental illness a venue to release stress, find self-worth and let go of what weighs them down.

"During the workout, sometimes I'm like, 'Ah Adam, why are you making me do this?' But then after, it feels so good just that I was able to accomplish it, push myself further than the last time," Berzosa said.

For those who aren't ready to work on wellness in a gym setting, Lopez said that's fine. He'll come to you.

"We'll meet them at their house, bring the equipment to their house, we'll meet them at a park. We want to be that stepping stone to get them eventually out of the house and to the gym. We can give them that confidence," he said.

It's not just about building confidence and building muscle. It's also about building a community of people who can break the stigma and talk about mental health out loud in a safe space.

"No one really talks about it, but it's important," Berzosa said.

"They all have their own story, so if one of them has gone through something and they can relate to another person," Lopez said.

Berzosa knows there's no quick fix, and he still struggles sometimes, but he's finally gained the energy and drive to take steps toward long-term recovery.

"You're not alone, but the first step is just doing it," he said.

Lopez and his team are also in the process of starting a spiritual Sunday support group. Every Sunday morning from 7-8, they plan to choose a location to meet, talk and listen.

If you want to reach out or learn more about Live2Lift, you can find them on Instagram and Facebook or you can email them at live2lift@gmail.com.

