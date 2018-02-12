Mercedes-Benz? Trucks? SAPD holding vehicle auction for public

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department’s Legal Asset Seizure Unit will conduct a vehicle auction on Wednesday to sell off 14 vehicles that range from a Mercedes-Benz car to a number of pickup trucks.
The auction bidding begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at the Growdon Vehicle Storage located at 3625 Growdon Rd.
SAPD officials said bidders must register before the start of the sale, and form of payment must be cash, check or credit card, excluding American Express.
For more information on the vehicle auction, call 210-431-8200 or visit the website.
Below is a list of vehicles to be auctioned:
2003 Mercedes-Benz E320 four-door
2007 Saab four-door
2009 Pontiac four-door
2005 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV
2002 Ford Focus four-door
2002 Ford F-150 Truck
2002 Ford Expedition SUV
2002 Ford F-150 Truck
2002 Buick Rendezvous four-door
2001 GMC Yukon
2001 Ford Expedition SUV
1996 Chevrolet Pickup Truck C1500
1990 GMC Sierra Truck
1981 Chevrolet Pickup Truck
