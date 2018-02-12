News

Mercedes-Benz? Trucks? SAPD holding vehicle auction for public

Legal Asset Seizure Unit vehicle auction set for Wednesday

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department’s Legal Asset Seizure Unit will conduct a vehicle auction on Wednesday to sell off 14 vehicles that range from a Mercedes-Benz car to a number of pickup trucks. 

The auction bidding begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at the Growdon Vehicle Storage located at 3625 Growdon Rd.

SAPD officials said bidders must register before the start of the sale, and form of payment must be cash, check or credit card, excluding American Express.

For more information on the vehicle auction, call 210-431-8200 or visit the website

Below is a list of vehicles to be auctioned:

  1. 2003 Mercedes-Benz E320 four-door 

  2. 2007 Saab four-door

  3. 2009 Pontiac four-door

  4. 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV

  5. 2002 Ford Focus four-door

  6. 2002 Ford F-150 Truck

  7. 2002 Ford Expedition SUV

  8. 2002 Ford F-150 Truck

  9. 2002 Buick Rendezvous four-door

  10. 2001 GMC Yukon

  11. 2001 Ford Expedition SUV

  12. 1996 Chevrolet Pickup Truck C1500

  13. 1990 GMC Sierra Truck

  14. 1981 Chevrolet Pickup Truck

