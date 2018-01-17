Meteor lights up sky, triggers mild earthquake in Michigan

Possible meteor streaks through sky in Sterling Heights (VIDEO: Kristen Donahue VanRosenberg)

DETROIT - Tuesday night in Michigan was a lot more exciting than residents probably planned it to be.

Around 8:10 p.m., a meteor flew past Southern Michigan, triggered a weak earthquake and blowing up social media feeds.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed Tuesday that a meteor was sighted over Metro Detroit and caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake, according to the National Weather Service.

WDIV-TV, KSAT's sister station in Detroit, received hundreds of calls from across the area from residents who saw a bright light and heard a loud explosion.

Reports started pouring in around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Members of the newsroom staff also reported seeing the flash and hearing a noise.

Paul Gross: Light possibly caused by bolide

WDIV meteorologist Paul Gross said the bright light and loud noise might have been caused by a bolide, which is a meteor that breaks up in the atmosphere.

What exactly is a bolide? Where did debris land?

Experts weigh in on mysterious boom that rattled Metro Detroit

Social media blows up after mysterious boom in Metro Detroit

A map posted on the organization's website shows several reports throughout Metro Detroit. There are also reports in West Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

What is the difference between a fireball and a bolide?

A fireball is another term for a very bright meteor, generally brighter than magnitude -4, which is about the same magnitude of the planet Venus in the morning or evening sky.

A bolide is a special type of fireball which explodes in a bright terminal flash at its end, often with visible fragmentation.

As it turns out, there is a decent market for meteorite - which is what it's called once it hits the ground.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.