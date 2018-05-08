Metro Health hosts Mother's Day baby shower for expectant moms

SAN ANTONIO - Metro Health is hosting a communitywide baby shower for expectant moms Tuesday.

The baby shower starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. at the Pre-K 4 SA East Campus at 5230 Eisenhower Road.

The baby shower will feature traditional fun baby shower activities, including games, door prizes, free food and drinks, according to a press release.

Children and families are welcome to attend the baby shower, which will feature educational presentations about safe sleep and shaken baby syndrome.

There will also be free flu vaccine immunizations and health screenings offered for participants attending the baby shower.

