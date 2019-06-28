Metro Health hosts paid sick leave information session

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Metropolitan Health District officials on Thursday hosted the first of six information sessions regarding the new Paid Sick Leave Ordinance, which goes into effect Aug. 1.

The ordinance was approved by City Council last year. In addition to sick leave, the ordinance also covers time off for victims of abuse, assault and stalking.

Anyone attending a session can submit a question or concern about where to locate resources and tools to ensure your organization/company is in compliance with the new law by sending an email no later than close of business the day before your scheduled session.

Here is a list of the remaining five information sessions:

Monday, July 1, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Urban Ecology Center at Hardberger Park at 8400 NW Military Highway.

Tuesday, July 2, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Central Library Auditorium at 600 Soledad Street.

Wednesday, July 10, from 9:30-11 a.m. at PreK 4 SA, East Campus, at 5230 Eisenhauer Road.

Thursday, July 18, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Central Library Auditorium at 600 Soledad Street.

Monday, July 22, from 2-3:30 p.m. at the San Antonio Food Bank Community Engagement Center at 5200 Enrique Barrera Parkway.

