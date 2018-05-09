Metro Health shares mosquito prevention techniques, trucks starting to spray

SAN ANTONIO - The humid summer months bring back mosquitoes in force every year, and Metro Health is helping San Antonio residents combat the pests with several prevention techniques.

Metro Health’s vector control team uses ultra volume vehicle-mounted units to spray high-concern areas to prevent mosquitoes.

They also use a buffalo turbine vehicle-mounted unit for barrier spray that is used to treat dense foliage, thick vegetation and areas with tall trees.

Backpack misters and handheld sprayers are used to reach areas that are harder to access.

Mosquito dunks are used to treat standing pools of water.

Help prevent mosquitoes in your area by dumping and emptying any standing water around your residence.

Keep in mind, standing water can pool in the bottom of old tires and other unexpected places.

The city of Olmos Park will be spraying for mosquitoes Thursday night at midnight. The process should be completed in less than 4 hours.

