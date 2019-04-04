Mexican actor jailed after punching man in face in road rage incident, police say

MIAMI - Pablo Lyle, 32, who has starred in Mexican soap operas "Mi Adorable Maldicion," "La Sombra Del Pasado" and "Corazon Que Miente," was charged with battery following a road rage incident in Miami Sunday night.

Lyle was the passenger in a vehicle that allegedly cut off another vehicle en route to the airport.

The man who was cut off became enraged, stepped on the gas and blocked the car Lyle was in at a traffic light where he got out of his car, pounded on the glass of the car and started shouting insults, according to KSAT sister station WPLG.

Read the full story on WPLG here.

In response to the hostility, both the driver and Lyle got out of the car. The driver said, "Don't bang on my window." Lyle said he punched the victim once in self-defense because he was scared for his family's safety, police said.

The victim suffered a fracture to the right side of his skull and internal bleeding during the altercation. He was intubated and unresponsive as of Wednesday night.

Lyle appeared in Miami-Dade County court Monday, facing a battery charge. He is out on a $5,000 bond. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Lisa Walsh allowed him to travel to Mexico, according to WPLG.

Lyle told officers his 6-year-old son was in the back seat of the car.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.