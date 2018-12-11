Michelle Obama adds Texas stops to 'Becoming' book tour

Free from the constraints she might have felt while living in the White House, former first lady Michelle Obama is getting personal, opening herself up to the world in bold ways in her memoir, "Becoming," out Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas - Michelle Obama is coming to Texas, making stops in Austin, Houston and Dallas as part of her book tour for her memoir, "Becoming."

The former first lady sold out her Dallas stop, but hopefuls are able to sign up for presale registration to be the first to know when the tickets go on sale.

Ticketmaster presale registration closes Wednesday at 10 a.m. for the Texas stops. The tickets will go on sale to the general Saturday at 10 a.m. on Obama's book website.

Obama will be at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Dec. 17 and will return to the Lone Star State in February and March 2019. Obama will appear at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin on Feb. 28 and the Toyota Center in Houston on March 2.

Click here for more information on tickets

According to The Associated Press, “Becoming” is among the fastest-selling nonfiction books in history and already among the best-selling political memoirs of all time. The book was released four weeks ago.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.