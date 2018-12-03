Michelle Obama reschedules book tour stops to pay respects to George H.W. Bush

Former first lady Michelle Obama has said George W. Bush is her "partner in crime," so it came as no surprise when she announced Sunday she would be postponing stops on her book tour to pay her respects to Bush's father.

Obama took to Twitter Sunday morning to let her fans know she would be rescheduling press events for her memoir, "Becoming," in order to celebrate the life of former President George H.W. Bush.

It’s important to me to join the Bush family in celebrating President George H.W. Bush’s exemplary life. This will unfortunately preclude my visits to Paris and Berlin. I’ve been deeply touched by the enthusiasm for my memoir, and I’m working to reschedule my trip for next year. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 2, 2018

"I hope readers and ticket holders will understand my decision regarding my desire to attend President Bush’s funeral, and join me in paying tribute to him and his tremendous contributions to our world," she wrote on Twitter.

I hope readers and ticket holders will understand my decision regarding my desire to attend President Bush’s funeral, and join me in paying tribute to him and his tremendous contributions to our world. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 2, 2018

Obama said she plans on rescheduling her events in Paris and Berlin for next year.

"It’s important to me to join the Bush family in celebrating President George H.W. Bush’s exemplary life," she said.

The former President died at his home Friday. His last words were to his son and also former President, George W. Bush, were "I love you, too."

George H.W. Bush's funeral services will span four days, starting with him lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington D.C.

He will be laid to rest Thursday at the grounds of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum where his wife, Barbara Bush, and daughter, Robin, are also buried.

As a public servant, father, and grandfather, President George H.W. Bush was an extraordinary example for us all. His spirit of service and decency will be missed by many, including our family. I hope his memory will be a guiding light for our country and those around the world. pic.twitter.com/jUSU82TnO1 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.