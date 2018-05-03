Microchip your pet for free on Friday

SAN ANTONIO - Animal Care Services is holding a Microchip Mania clinic on Friday during which pet owners can get free microchip implants for their pets.

The clinic will be held Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at San Juan Community Center, located at 2307 South Calaveras.

No appointments are necessary, just bring your dog or cat. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.

The event is only for residents of the city of San Antonio, and photo ID is required.

The microchip is about the size of a grain of rice and is injected into the pet. The process is similar to a vaccine.

If a microchipped pet gets lost, local veterinary clinics and shelters are able to identify the animal's owner by scanning the animal with a special handheld device. Each microchipped pet is given a unique ID number that is linked with the owner's contact information.

