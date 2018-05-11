Military, first responders get free admission to Schlitterbahn during final week of May

NEW BRAUNFELS - Schlitterbahn is honoring heroes with free admission to its New Braunfels water park the final week of May.

From May 28 to June 3, active duty and retired military, along with police, firefighters and emergency medical technicians, will be granted free admission.

In addition to free admission, spouses and dependents of military and first responders will get 50 percent off of gate price admission.

Those looking to cash in on the freebie will need to present a valid military ID or proof of employment at the ticket booth.

Schlitterbahn defines military as active duty, retirees, veterans, reservists and the Department of Defense.

