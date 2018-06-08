Amputee veteran awarded free, new wheelchair-accessible home

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A veteran was awarded with a new, customized home Friday, thanks to the national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops and the H-E-B Tournament of Champions.

Marine Cpl. Steven Bultje served in Afghanistan in 2011. He was returning to his patrol in Sangin, Afghanistan, when an improvised explosive device, or IED, denoted beneath him.

Bultje’s right knee, ankle and foot were shattered, resulting in his right leg’s amputation.

Bultje’s new home will feature more than 40 special wheelchair accommodations, such as widened doorways, a roll-in shower and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops, a news release said.

All costs for the custom home will be covered by Homes For Our Troops and its network of donors and corporate partners, which include H-E-B Tournament of Champions charitable trust, Anheuser-Busch and Unilever.

This is the 12th home built in Texas for injured veterans and their families by the H-E-B Tournament of Champions.

