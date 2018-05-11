Burial service held for Army major whose remains missing for decades in Vietnam

SAN ANTONIO - A burial service was held Friday for a local Army Green Beret who disappeared during the Vietnam War.

U.S. Army Maj. Donald Carr, of San Antonio, was laid to rest with full military honors.

The burial took place at the San Antonio National Cemetery. His son, Don Carr Jr., was in attendance.

Carr was declared missing in action in 1971 after his plane crashed during bad weather.

Authorities had been searching for his remains for years. In 2014, a Vietnamese citizen contacted American officials with information about an American’s soldier’s remains. The remains were identified as Carr’s through DNA testing.

Carr Jr. said when he first found out his father had been found, he experienced a roller coaster of emotions.

“It was a phone call that I received a few years back that I truly never expected to receive. And I don't think people understand how the military keeps looking for these lost soldiers. It's truly an amazing thing,” Carr Jr. said.

Carr Jr. said his mother passed away four weeks ago and won’t be able to experience the closure he feels. He said she knew his father’s remains had been found, but the investigation was incomplete when she died.

Carr Jr. said his dad was a hero who died for freedom.

