SAN ANTONIO - Fighting for our country has become part of a legacy for one local family, and now, they've fought to make sure one of their relatives has been honored as deserved.

In the video above, KSAT photojournalist Tim Stewart captured the ceremony honoring Pfc. Raul Herrera, who served in World War II and posthumously received his Purple Heart on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.