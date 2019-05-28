High school students in Boerne build custom hunting trailer for disabled local veteran

BOERNE, Texas - A disabled veteran can now enjoy a custom, mobile hunting trailer thanks to some local high school students.

Army Spc. Michael Crawford was injured when his truck encountered an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan.

He was medically retired in 2014 after receiving a Purple Heart and a Good Conduct Medal.

The welding students at Champion High School in Boerne built the mobile hunting blind trailer for Crawford. He also received a custom Nomad rifle from Jesse James, star of the hit show “West Coast Choppers.”

The generosity left Crawford speechless.

“I don't even know. It's just good that young kids want to put in the hard work,” he said. “I just want to thank everybody. It takes more than one person to make an awesome gift like this come true.”

The trailer is 6 feet wide and 12 feet long and is wheelchair accessible. It can fit up to two people in wheelchairs and a hunting guide.

Crawford said he can't wait to go hunting.

The Military Warriors Support Foundation, along with support from the local community, helped fund the project.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.