Judge: After fabricating military service, 2 men must wear signs: 'I am a liar, I am not a veteran'

GREAT FALLS, Montana - Two Montana men were ordered by a judge to stand at the Montana Veterans Memorial for eight hours on both Memorial Day and Veterans Day during their probation and wear a placard that says: "I am a liar. I am not a veteran. I stole valor. I have dishonored all veterans."

Ryan Patrick Morris, 28, and Troy Allan Nelson, 33, were sentenced on Friday for violating the terms of their probation because they falsely claimed to have served in the military to have their cases moved to a Veterans Court.

Morris got 10 years in prison for violating the terms of his probation for felony burglary. Nelson got five years on a drug possession conviction. The judge suspended three years of each defendant's sentence. Once released from prison, they must perform 441 hours of community service.

Veterans Court programs create and supervise treatment plans to address crimes that may be due to service-related post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, anger issues or substance abuse.

Morris and Nelson won't be eligible for parole until they handwrite the names of all 6,756 Americans killed in Iraq and Afghanistan; write out the obituaries of the 40 Montanans killed in Iraq and Afghanistan and send handwritten letters of apology to several veterans groups identifying themselves as having lied about military service to receive help and possibly a lesser sentence through a Veterans Court.

The men must wear the signs during the suspended portions of the sentences.

"I want to make sure that my message is received loud and clear by these two defendants," Pinski said Friday.

Morris claimed in 2016 he did seven combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, had PTSD and had his hip replaced after being injured by an improvised explosive device. He was sentenced to perform 441 hours of community service with a veteran's organization -- one for each Montanan killed in combat since the Korean War. Court records said he only completed 10 hours.

Nelson managed to get himself enrolled in the Veterans Treatment Court before it was determined he hadn't served in the military, the Great Falls Tribune reported.

Attorneys for both men objected to the placard condition.

Attorney Mark Frisbie said his client has not been charged with stolen valor, which is a federal crime, but was being punished for it.

Pinski said he was punishing the men for lying to the court. He also cited Montana Supreme Court rulings that give him discretion to take the stolen valor into account and others that upheld the placard requirements.

