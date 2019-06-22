Local hero honored across state lines

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William "Bill" Schroeder, who commanded the 342nd Training Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland until he was fatally wounded, was honored as a selfless hero across state lines.

The military says Schroeder defended his first sergeant against an armed gunman at Lackland in April 2016.

Schroeder's actions allowed the sergeant to escape and get help.

A building at Hurlburt Field in Florida is now dedicated in his honor.

The building formerly housed the Combat Weather Squadran, where Schroeder worked.

The building is now known as the Schroeder Special Tactics Training Facility.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.