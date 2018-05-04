Local war veterans to visit war memorials in D.C.

SAN ANTONIO - A group of war veterans from the San Antonio area boarded a jet Friday for Washington, D.C., to visit some war memorials.

The trip was made possible by the nonprofit Honor Flight San Antonio.

The group paid $1,600 per veteran. The money was raised through donations.

Among the veterans making the trip is a woman who served in the Women's Army Corps, a 100-year-old man who served in World War II and an 89-year-old man who was a prisoner of war for three years in Korea.

The nonprofit has provided similar trips to at least 150 veterans over the past eight years.

