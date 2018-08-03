Medically retired Army medic awarded specially adapted custom home

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - An Army medic who was severely injured in Afghanistan was awarded a new specially adapted custom home.

Cpl. Aaron Jacinto and his family received their new home during a ceremony Friday in New Braunfels.

The home features more than 40 major special adaptations, including widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops.

Jacinto was serving as a medic with the 227th Infantry, 25th Infantry Division, when his barrack was hit by a mortar attack in Kunar Province, Afghanistan, in 2011.

His injuries included partial amputation of both feet, broken tibia and internal injuries.

The home will alleviate the mobility and safety issues associated with a traditional home, including navigating a wheelchair through narrow hallways or over thresholds, riding on carpets or reaching for cabinets that are too high.

"This is magnificent. No words can explain how grateful I am," Jacinto said about his new home.

All costs for the home were paid by the nonprofit organization, Homes For Our Troops, and its network of donors and corporate partners, including lead supporters H-E-B Tournament of Champions Charitable Trust and Anheuser-Busch.

This is the 13th home built for injured veterans by the donors.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.