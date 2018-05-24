Memorial Day will hold special meaning for two SA families

SAN ANTONIO - Memorial Day will have added significance this year for two San Antonio families.

Both of their loved ones were World War II veterans who were laid to rest Thursday at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Eleazar "Charlie" Alfaro was 92. Joe Castellanos celebrated his 100th birthday earlier this year.

"Unfortunately, it's a breed that is getting older," said Marcus De La Fuentes, who is married to Castellanos' granddaughter.

It's said each and every one of their funerals represent the passing of an era.

Alfaro had earned two Bronze Stars in the Battle of Luzon to retake the Philippines before he began a 32-year career as a San Antonio police officer.

"As we put on his headstone, 'hero to family, to country, to city,'" said Kimberly Ogden, Alfaro's granddaughter.

The military and the San Antonio Police Department were represented among those who gathered to say their farewells.

Just half an hour later, and not far from Alfaro's service, San Antonio Patriot Guard Riders riding their motorcycles with U.S. flags flying, led the procession bearing Castellanos' flag-draped coffin.

De La Fuentes said although there are now fewer World War II veterans, their lessons endure. He said one lesson he'll always remember is that Castellanos taught him "to know that the sacrifices that we make today will help out generations in the future."

