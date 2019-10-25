OLLU police chief welcomed home by family, friends after serving in Navy overseas for year

SAN ANTONIO - It was a heartwarming homecoming for a university police chief who came home after serving in Bahrain with the U.S. Navy for a year.

Family, friends and colleagues welcomed back U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Raymond Zertuche on Thursday.

"I'm feeling very happy, very thankful that he's home and he's home safe," said Brenda Zertuche, Raymond Zertuche's wife.

Although he's been deployed before, it was different this time since it was his last deployment.

"I fulfilled my service to my country, my community and my family, so I'm back home," Raymond Zertuche said.

He is retiring after 30 years of service.

"It's a blessing to have all my family here. It's a blessing that I came back. You know, a lot of service members don't come back," he said.

At Raymond Zertuche's homecoming, his second family from Our Lady of the Lake University, where he serves as chief of police, was also there in support.

"He has sloganed the phrase, ‘We are here for our students, not because of our students.' And he really lives out that passion of serving the campus community," said Catherine Fragoso, with Our Lady of the Lake University.

According to OLLU, Raymond Zertuche began working at the university in February 2001. He started as a police officer, moved up to sergeant and then lieutenant and was named chief of police in September 2017. Prior to working for OLLU, he was with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Raymond Zertuche said besides spending time with his family, he wants to relax and then get back to work at the university.

