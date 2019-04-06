Patriot Guard Riders escort unclaimed remains of military veterans to national cemetery

SAN ANTONIO - An army of Patriot Guard Riders made a short stop in San Antonio on Friday. Their mission is to escort the unclaimed cremated remains of military veterans to their final resting place.

The remains of several veterans made the journey today to the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Joel Carver, a representative of the Missing in America Project, which sponsored the trip, said the remains have gone unclaimed for more than a decade.

While much of the lives of these men remains a mystery, Carver said, their service to our country won't be forgotten.

“This group of veterans that we're interring today, two of them served in World War II, two served in the Korean War and six served in the Vietnam War and the remaining 17 were peacetime veterans, so there is some information we know about them, not every much,” Carver said.

Carver said the group of veterans’ remains is the largest they've ever transported at a single time.

