Pence outlines plan for new Space Force by 2020

WASHINGTON - Vice President Mike Pence announced plans Thursday for the U.S. Space Force as a separate, sixth military service by 2020.



Pence said the new military service is needed to ensure America's dominance in space amid heightened competition and threats from China and Russia.

He said that while space was once peaceful and uncontested, it's now crowded and adversarial.



President Donald Trump has called for a "separate but equal" space force.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has endorsed plans to reorganize the military's space war-fighting forces and create a new command, but has previously opposed launching an expensive separate new service.



Any proposal to create a new service would require congressional action.

