Plans for 'grand military parade' puzzle local historian

SAN ANTONIO - A military historian and a Vietnam veteran in Military City, U.S.A., both said they are puzzled by President Trump’s plans for a “grand military parade” later this year in the nation’s capital.

“I’m not sure about the rationale behind it,” said Dr. Bradley Root, who teaches military history at St. Mary’s University. “Doesn’t mean it’s wrong, but I don’t understand the rationale behind it.”

“Our commander-in-chief wants a parade to, I don’t know, honor himself or as he says, ‘Make America great,'” said Ruben Cadena, who fought in Vietnam with the 9th Infantry.

Root said it could be expensive to stage a large-scale military parade.

“There are more deserving causes, I will say that,” Cadena said about the many affecting veterans and their families.

How to pay for it could mean U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis will have to convince Congress to pick up the tab.

Mattis said the parade reflects “the president’s respect for his fondness for the military.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House spokeswoman, said President Trump “has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation.”

Root said perhaps the president has been advised it would be a good political move or in terms of international strategy. He said the idea reminds him of Cold War presidents Eisenhower and Kennedy “who used military parades as a means of trying to show that the United States was strong.”

"We’re the greatest nation in the world and the strongest. We don’t have to be showing off what we have," Cadena said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.