San Antonio proclaims April the Month of the Military Child

SAN ANTONIO - City of San Antonio officials proclaimed that April is the Month of the Military Child.

District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry, tri-chair of the Military Transformation Task Force, made the proclamation Thursday morning.

This month, the city will recognize the sacrifices made by children who have parents in the military. There are currently 1.7 million military children of active duty members worldwide.

The children move an average of 10 times while growing up and some have moved as many as 36 times.

“It is difficult to move around from place to place. You have different friends that you get to meet. But part of it is, you learn from the experiences but also you move away from family, which can also be difficult as well," said Jordan Peterson, whose father in the U.S. Air Force.

About 2 million military children have also experienced a parental deployment since 9/11.

Purple is the official color of the Month of the Military Child. It was chosen because it symbolizes all branches of the military — a combination of Army green, Air Force blue, Coast Guard blue, Marines Corps red and Navy blue.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.