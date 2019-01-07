Traffic troubles near JBSA-Randolph catch some morning drivers by surprise

SAN ANTONIO - Monday morning appeared to arrive with a vengeance for some drivers in the area near Joint Base-San Antonio Randolph.

Drivers found traffic backups that stretched on much longer than usual on the roads near the military installation, including FM 78 and Pat Booker Road.

The extra congestion was due to the closure of the main gate, a situation that will last through April 1.

Like many drivers, TaMicia Shynett was caught off guard.

"This is pretty bad," she said, referring to the long line of traffic in front of her. "They're blocking the path, not letting people out of the driveways down the street."

The backup appeared to test a lot of people's patience.

Several of them honked their horns in annoyance and even cut off other drivers.

"This usually starts later, and it seems like it started a little earlier today," said Mary Shields, who came prepared for the trouble.

Shields said she had heard about the planned closure and seen the electronic signs along the roads leading toward Randolph.

Those moveable message machines announced that the shutdown would last from Jan. 7 until April 1 and advised drivers to use the east and west gates instead.

The Schertz Police Department also put out a warning last week on a Facebook post.

The message said the gate would be closed due to construction.

While the morning commute began with a rough start, there was no guarantee that the rest of the day would go any more smoothly.

According to the Facebook post, Schertz police anticipate more traffic congestion in the afternoons as people leave Randolph to go home.

