U.S. Military Veterans Parade Association names grand marshals for this year's event

SAN ANTONIO - The 2018 grand marshals of the United States Military Veterans Parade in San Antonio have been announced.

This year’s grand marshals include World War II and Korean War veteran Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Reyna, U.S. Army Korean War veteran Arthur Galindo and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Hector A. Lopez.

“It’s a whole day of celebrating our veterans. At 10 o’clock, we will have a wreath laying ceremony for all of our deceased veterans,” said Mike Mendez, with the U.S. Military Veterans Parade Association.

The parade will be held Nov. 10 and is free and open to the public.

